Huskers football opener moved from Ireland to Illinios

Northwestern Wildcats vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten football game at Ryan Field on Saturday,...
Northwestern Wildcats vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten football game at Ryan Field on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Evanston, Illinois. (Credit: Photo by John Konstantaras) © 2020. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED http://JohnKonPhoto.com(John Konstantaras | photo by John Konstantaras)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers overseas opener is moving stateside.

Nebraska will still start the 2021 football season on Aug. 28 — and still face Illinois — but the game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The majority of college football will kick off the season the following weekend.

It is a decision that was made collectively involving the Irish government, medical authorities, and administrative staffs at both Nebraska and Illinois.

“We are disappointed that we will not be able to travel to Ireland to open the 2021 football season in Dublin,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said. “The trip would have been a memorable experience for the young men in our football program, so I feel badly they won’t have this opportunity.

Moos also says a game in Ireland could still happen down the road.

“There was also a high level of excitement and interest in the game among our great fan base, and I know many of them were looking forward to making the trip to cheer on the Huskers. Anthony Travel and Irish American Events have been a great partner throughout this process, and we will continue to explore the possibility of taking Nebraska Football to Dublin in the future.”

For those who purchased tickets, they will be contacted soon.

