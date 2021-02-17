NPPD implements rolling power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Public Power District was escalated to Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 at 9 a.m. Wednesday, putting rolling blackouts into effect without notice.

NPPD advised that the outages would last for at least 45 minutes “in various locations.”

WE HAVE BEEN NOTIFIED THAT SPP WILL BE MOVING TO AN ENERGY EMERGENCY ALERT LEVEL 3 AT 9 A.M. This may affect service to our customers. We will have very little, if any, notice of where these interruptions may take place. Please prepare for outages lasting 45 minutes or longer. — NPPD (@NPPDnews) February 17, 2021

Omaha Public Power District said that the Southwest Power Pool had not requested them to implement rolling blackouts, but warned that could change with “very little notice.”

At this time, there are no current requirements for controlled outages by our regional transmission organization, the @SPPorg. But, this is a very fluid situation & we could be directed by the SPP to implement controlled outages w/ very little advance notice. pic.twitter.com/1eIX5HDJMg — OPPDCares (@OPPDCares) February 17, 2021

Tuesday evening, SPP moved to EEA Level 2, putting all its utilities on alert that rolling outages may again be necessary.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.