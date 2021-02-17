Advertisement

NPPD implements rolling power outages

No such request made of OPPD at this time
(KNOP)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Public Power District was escalated to Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 at 9 a.m. Wednesday, putting rolling blackouts into effect without notice.

NPPD advised that the outages would last for at least 45 minutes “in various locations.”

Omaha Public Power District said that the Southwest Power Pool had not requested them to implement rolling blackouts, but warned that could change with “very little notice.”

Tuesday evening, SPP moved to EEA Level 2, putting all its utilities on alert that rolling outages may again be necessary.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

