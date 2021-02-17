Nebraska lawmakers debate electoral voting divide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just months after democrats touted the blue dot in Omaha a republican lawmaker proposes changes to how Nebraska counts its electoral votes.

It’s a debate lawmakers have heard time and again, and there was plenty of opposition.

30-years-ago Nebraska lawmakers approved the plan we have now where the state’s electoral votes can be separated based on the presidential results from each congressional district. And repeatedly over the years, lawmakers have tried to change it.

In November, for only the second time in the history of Nebraska presidential elections, the state split up its electoral votes. And many celebrated.

Four of the five votes may have gone to Trump but bidden got one -- referred to as the blue dot after winning congressional district two.

Every other state except for Maine is a winner-take-all. Meaning whoever wins the popular vote gets all the state’s electoral votes.

State Senator Julie Slama of Peru said, “I represent district one in southeast Nebraska.”

Nebraska state senator Julie Slama explained to the government affairs committee why she wants Nebraska to be a winner-take-all.

“Outcomes of presidential elections should never be determined by lines drawn by state-level politicians,” said Slama.

But a number of people took issue with the bill.

An Omaha 6th grader, Amelia Aspen said, “If we’re going to change it to winner-take-all, let’s not do it just now. We just had a contentious election, to say the least. We don’t make to make a big transition now. We’ve split our votes for many years and have been totally ok with it.

Preston Love Jr. of Omaha said, “Winner take all. What’s changed? It has worked well. What’s broken? What are you fixing?”

The legislature twice voted in the 90′s to make Nebraska winner-take-all, but the governor vetoed it.

“The most truly fair way regardless of race, religion is that each voter has a say in every one of the votes,” said Slama.

Opponents of the change say it’s another way to suppress voters. Supporters say that if it’s good enough for 48 states, it should be fine for Nebraska.

