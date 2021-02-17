Advertisement

Nebraska environmental authority monitors Mead ethanol facility spill

’It is poison’: Mead residents describe affects of city’s ethanol plant(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEAD, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is monitoring the discharge from an ethanol facility in Mead.

NDEE responded to the Feb. 12 spill at AltEn ethanol facility and monitored it through the weekend. According to the NDEE release issued Wednesday, the agency observed spill material in culverts up to 4.5 miles southeast of the initial spill site.

AltEn has constructed a dam south of Highway 66 and Road 7 to prevent the spill from reaching the Platte River.

A sample collected from the spill has revealed pesticides. The Environmental Protection Agency Region 7 was called to assess the spill and give cleanup advice. Sampling efforts could take two weeks to return.

The release states, “NDEE directed AltEn to provide written plans by noon on Feb. 18. These plans are expected to describe how the facility will recover, transport, and dispose of the digester material and how the facility plans to prevent and contain a potential discharge from its second digester.”

Frozen pipes were to blame for the spill, according to the release.

