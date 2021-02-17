Missing inmate from CCC-L found, faces new charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police arrested an inmate that was missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln for over a month.

Anna Berg faces new charges related to criminal impersonation, presenting a false identification to a law enforcement officer, and driving while under suspension.

Police took Berg into custody during a traffic stop at 42nd and G Street Monday afternoon.

Berg didn’t return to CCCL-L from her community work assignment on Jan. 1.

She started a three-year sentence out of Douglas County for two counts of possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 3, 2020.

