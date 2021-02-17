Advertisement

Maryland beats Nebraska 64-50 with a late run

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maryland turned a tie into a 14 point win with a 20-6 run over the final eight minutes in College Park. Nebraska was led by Teddy Allen with 18 points, Dalano Banton added ten points.

Nebraska built a five-point first half lead and the Huskers were sharing the ball, they had six assists on ten first-half buckets. If it weren’t for a shot at the horn near half court it would have been a one-point game at the break. Instead, Maryland banked one in from 40 feet to lead 32-28 after 20 minutes.

The second half was a different deal for UNL, with only two assists, and several costly turnovers in the final eight minutes.

“Thought we stood around too much especially when things got tough,” said Fred Hoiberg.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland with 21 points and matched a season-high 11 rebounds. The two teams will meet again Wednesday night, it will be the first time Nebraska plays the same team on back-to-back night since 1976, they beat Hawaii twice. For Maryland, it goes back to 1949 when they faced Miami.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Public Power District extends rotating outage warnings
OPPD, MUD, and NPPD ask customers to reduce energy during cold weather
OPPD, NPPD moves to Energy Emergency Alert Level 2
‘I turned my back’: Maintenance employee accidentally sets fire to south Omaha complex
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Feb. 15 COVID-19 update: More in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass counties can schedule vaccines Tuesday

Latest News

Westside Gymnast
Westside freshman will make Omaha history competing in Nastia Liukin Cup
Nebraska's Teddy Allen celebrates after NU beat Penn State to end its 26-game Big Ten losing...
Huskers end Big Ten 26-game losing streak, beat Penn State
Marcus Zegarowski smiles after scoring against Villanova at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on...
Creighton dominates Villanova in top-20 showdown
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Trey McGowens #2 MBB vs Illinois
Huskers take No. 6 Illinois to overtime, losing 77-72