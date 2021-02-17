Maryland beats Nebraska 64-50 with a late run

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maryland turned a tie into a 14 point win with a 20-6 run over the final eight minutes in College Park. Nebraska was led by Teddy Allen with 18 points, Dalano Banton added ten points.

Nebraska built a five-point first half lead and the Huskers were sharing the ball, they had six assists on ten first-half buckets. If it weren’t for a shot at the horn near half court it would have been a one-point game at the break. Instead, Maryland banked one in from 40 feet to lead 32-28 after 20 minutes.

The second half was a different deal for UNL, with only two assists, and several costly turnovers in the final eight minutes.

“Thought we stood around too much especially when things got tough,” said Fred Hoiberg.

Aaron Wiggins led Maryland with 21 points and matched a season-high 11 rebounds. The two teams will meet again Wednesday night, it will be the first time Nebraska plays the same team on back-to-back night since 1976, they beat Hawaii twice. For Maryland, it goes back to 1949 when they faced Miami.

