Man accused of killing Omaha realtor will go to trial, still no bond

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ross Lorello had his preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning.

It’s confirmed that the case will go to trial. Still, no bond is allowed.

Lorello is currently in the Douglas County Jail on a first-degree murder charge and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Investigators allege he shot Omaha realtor, Michael “Mickey” Sodoro once in the back of the head.

Prosecutors told the judge that they have enough evidence that they believe proves that Lorello is guilty of murder.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.