GOP bill would slash voting by mail and early voting in Iowa

Two of the domes at the Iowa Statehouse.
Two of the domes at the Iowa Statehouse.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY (AP) - Iowa’s Republican-dominated Legislature is advancing a bill that would drastically rewrite state election law in a way that critics say would favor the party.

The bill discussed in a Senate subcommittee hearing Wednesday would cut the mail and in-person early voting period from 29 to 18 days, after Republicans whittled it down from 40 days just four years ago. It would bar counties from mailing absentee ballot applications to voters, tightly regulate how absentee ballots can be returned and potentially cut many early voting locations.

The Iowa State Association of County Auditors is warning the bill would take away local decision-making, threaten severe penalties against election workers who make mistakes and increase staffing needs.

