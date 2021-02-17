FIRST ALERT: Spring Flood Outlook 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we inch toward spring while in the midst of a record-cold snap, some may have flashbacks to this season in 2019. We’re once again experiencing frigid temperatures with several inches of snow on the ground. Will these conditions cause flooding concerns in the near future?

HEARTLAND FLOOD – 2019

A “perfect storm” of weather conditions led to catastrophic flooding beginning mid-March of 2019. Omaha Eppley Airfield picked up 27 inches of snowfall throughout February – a new record for the month! For the entire 2018-19 season, Omaha recorded 52.7 inches of snowfall, marking the 7th snowiest season on record.

Weather conditions that contributed to the Heartland Flood (WOWT)

In addition to the high amounts of snowfall, temperatures were frigid, with Omaha experiencing the coldest February in 30 years.

During the second full week of March, a storm system brought 1 to 3 inches of rainfall to the Heartland. This rain fell on top of ground that was covered with 16 inches of snow, and had a frost depth of 1 to 2 feet!

Temperatures quickly warmed into the 50s and 60s, rapidly melting the snow. Since the ground was frozen, the inches of rain and inches of snowmelt couldn’t seep into the ground. Instead, the high amounts of water caused rapid river rises.

SPRING FLOOD OUTLOOK – 2021

This past week, we have shattered daily records and have experienced some of the coldest temperatures in decades. As of February 17th, Omaha Eppley Airfield has picked up 9.7 inches of snow during the month of February and 40.2 inches for the season-to-date. The current snow depth is 7 inches.

Compared to 2019, our frost depth is much shallower -- at just 4 to 9 inches across Nebraska and western Iowa. In this year’s case, our snow cover has acted like a blanket in keeping the ground warmer!

Normal risk for spring flooding (WOWT)

2020 was the third DRIEST year on record for Omaha, with much of the Missouri River basin still facing moderate to severe drought conditions into 2021. It should be noted the level of the Missouri River is VERY LOW. In Omaha, the Missouri River is at 10.2 feet, with flood stage beginning at 27 feet.

Most of the Missouri River Basin is dealing with moderate to extreme drought (WOWT)

Though we do have pockets of heavy snow cover in Nebraska, the overall snowpack across the Plains and mountains is below-normal. Soil moisture is also below-normal.

With all of these conditions in mind, the National Weather Service characterizes our flood risk for the spring as “normal”. High temperatures next week will warm into the 40s, with generally dry conditions on tap, aiding in a gradual melt and thaw.

Trending warmer than average (WOWT)

Trending drier than average (WOWT)

ICE JAM RISK

Though the overall flood risk is NOT elevated, there is an above-normal risk for ice jam flooding – especially along the Platte River, downstream of Columbus. The recent drastic cold snap has contributed to an increase in ice thickness in many areas. Once we begin to warm and melt, those who live along the Platte should remain alert for rapid rises.

Ice jam flooding (WOWT)

Since we’ve already seen ice jam flooding around Fremont this winter, more issues in the future weeks and months are likely.

Higher-than-normal risk for ice jam flooding (WOWT)

UPDATES

As always, this is a fluid and evolving forecast! The next flood outlook from the National Weather Service is scheduled for February 25th. We’ll continue to bring you developments as necessary. In the meantime, you can read the entire current outlook from the NWS here.

