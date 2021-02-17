EXPLAINER: How OPPD, NPPD decide who loses power

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The idea to conserve energy wasn’t just targeted at homeowners Monday and Tuesday. Businesses that use a lot of power were asked to do the same.

For example, 6 News switched our transmitter for our tower here to generator power and none of us is out of the woods just yet.

The power problems escalated quickly. We first started to get calls from Bellevue homeowners yesterday.

“I heard neighbor after neighbor was out of power,” a Bellevue homeowner said.

Ten-thousand customers lost power Monday. Then Tuesday, OPPD turned off more electricity to help relieve pressure from a Texas-to-North-Dakota grid ready to burst during record-breaking cold.

Neighborhoods from Elkhorn to Pepperwood and 90th and Dodge saw their lights go out. The rolling blackout intentionally took out 72,000 total customers during different parts of the morning for a little more than an hour apiece. The random outage even hit the home of Tim Burke, the head of the Omaha Public Power District.

“No preferential treatment there,” OPPD spokesman Jodi Baker said.

But as 6 News found out, some neighborhoods lost power and others did not.

Why? The short answer is: it depends.

Those with OPPD and NPPD say they pay attention to critical spots where power is essential like schools, prisons, 911 centers, police stations, fire stations, nursing homes, and hospitals. If you live near one of these places, perhaps you caught a break.

While many of those examples have generators because they never know when a tornado or squirrel could damage a transformer, the decision-makers work to lessen the impact.

“We sit again in a tenuous situation,” NPPD CEO Tom Kent said.

With the possibility of more rolling blackouts for Tuesday night and into Wednesday, those who head the power companies understand the difficult position they’re putting on their customers.

“There isn’t a way to say, ‘OK, at 8 a.m., we will interrupt.’ Think of it like a tornado or ice storm: This is an emergency, and when it happens, our operators take action to ensure the system reliability doesn’t get degraded to the point of an uncontrolled, widespread outage,” Kent said.

6 News was told that if there are more rolling blackouts Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, they will try to target neighborhoods that didn’t lose power previously — but there may be no way around you losing power again.

