Douglas County vaccine clinics carry on despite cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County officials say the recent cold snap did not seriously affect vaccination clinics in the county.

“The only clinic that we had to cancel was one on Monday and we were able to reschedule that, that was a second dose clinic so that all worked out pretty well. The weather certainly has been far from cooperative though,” said Phil Rooney with the Douglas County Health Department.

Last week, Douglas County expected a larger crowd to show up at south Omaha’s Kroc center, but senior citizens trickled in to get their vaccinations.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t want to take the vaccine, but I don’t think that’s right, I think everybody should take it.”

Before the day was over more people did show up to get their shots.

“The attendance did build, and we were able to hold the doses over for the next day, so we got them used,” said Rooney.

Officials are expecting more Douglas County seniors to show up at the next Kroc Center clinic on Friday.

“I think so I think we have expanded the number of people that are going to be eligible for it, we’ve had a little more time to promote it and I think the weather is going to be a little more pleasant,” said Rooney.

Douglas County officials say they still have appointments available, so there are plenty of opportunities for those seniors 70 and up to get vaccinated.

The Kroc Center clinic runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday the 19th.

