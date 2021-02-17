Douglas County to use surge in vaccine doses for educators

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County teachers will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The County Health Department today announced that teachers are a part of the ten percent of critical infrastructure workers who will get the vaccine.

Douglas County officials say the vaccinations are possible because of a windfall of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Was made possible by an increase in the doses that are coming to the county. We got notice last night that we would get roughly an extra 3,000 more doses than we had been expecting,” said Phil Rooney.

The vaccine will be allocated based on the student population of each school district.

“We’re going to start with K-12 because that would be the recommendation of the American Academy of Pediatrics,” said Rooney. “The superintendents and the administration will prioritize the vaccines based on age and underlying conditions.”

Westside officials say today’s news will give their teachers some comfort

they’re always wearing masks in Westside classrooms, but officials say their teachers work in confined spaces and cannot always social distance.

“So to know that those vaccines will soon be available is just one more reassurance that we can continue keeping our schools open, we can continue educating and serving kids, and I think it gives everybody a little peace of mind we’re just one step closer to beating this thing,” said Brandi Paul, Westside Community Schools.

Over at Northwest High Schools, OPS officials are also excited about getting the vaccine, the school’s principal says Douglas County teachers should not be the only group of educators eligible for the shot.

“Hopefully though they are well aware that this is something that they should do for educators all across the state, not just Omaha Public Schools but they’re taking into consideration for all educators across the state,” said Thomas Lee, Northwest High School.

Douglas County Health Department officials tell us teachers at parochial schools in the county will also be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Officials say they hope to begin vaccinations for Douglas County teachers sometime next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.