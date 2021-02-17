David’s Evening Forecast - Gradual warming trend through the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Now that we’ve gotten through the worst of this Arctic blast, we’re looking forward to warmer temperatures in the forecast!

After dipping just below-zero Tuesday evening, temperatures gradually warmed back into single digits ABOVE-zero Wednesday morning. Cloud cover and light snow showers lingered through mid-afternoon, but southeast winds warmed us into the teens for the first time in a week!

Though we’re seeing some peeks of sunshine to round out the day, mostly cloudy skies stick with us overnight with lows in the single digits. A few flurries may linger through the evening hours.

Hour by hour forecast Wednesday (WOWT)

Partly to mostly sunny skies return Thursday, with highs warming into the mid to upper-teens and overnight lows back in the single digits. We climb back into the 20s Friday for the first time in two weeks, with temperatures back above-freezing for the weekend!

Conditions stay dry Saturday, but we are tracking the chance for a light wintry mix Sunday morning. Precipitation should exit for the afternoon and evening.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

The warming trend continues into the new workweek, with highs in the 40s moving back in! This time of year, our “normal” highs warm back into the 40s, so this will be right on time. We haven’t seen highs in the 40s since Midnight of February 4th.

Trending warmer than average (WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.