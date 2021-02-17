Damaged Ash trees to be removed throughout Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha is removing thousands of Ash trees that have been damaged by the Emerald Ash Borer.

The Emerald Ash Borer is an insect that infests and kills the trees, making the tree dangerous as branches fall.

According to the City Forestry Division, 14,569 Ash trees are on public property.

There have been 6,034 trees already removed. This month, the city has approved the removal of 548 more trees in the city’s parks.

A contract was awarded to Great Plains Tree Care for $142,718.89, according to a release. Another 834 trees will be removed by Atrium Tree Service for $185,700. Funding for the tree removal is included in the annual Capital Improvement Plan.

“Our first priority was to save the trees, not cut them down,” said Parks Director Matt Kalcevich. “We have unfortunately reached the point where treatment is not an effective strategy. The threat of personal injury and property damage is too significant to delay this work any longer.”

The Parks Department will contact the nearby neighborhood associates with a timeline for work.

The trees are being replaced by the City of Omaha and Keep Omaha Beautiful. Omaha has planted 1,000 new trees and Keep Omaha Beautiful has planted 2,422 trees through its Trees for Omaha program. This program will continue through the next couple of years, according to the release.

