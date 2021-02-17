Council Bluffs retirement community gives back to small businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A yearly tradition for a retirement community in Council Bluffs looked a little different this year. An event that spreads kindness and joy to a local community college had to switch it up because of the pandemic.

Normally Primrose Retirement Community goes to Iowa Western on this day to deliver gift baskets to the students. But with the pandemic going on and restrictions of visitation at the community college, Primrose found an alternative way to continue their yearly tradition.

Tiffany Eggett, Executive Director at Primrose Retirement Community said, “We as a team picked 10 small businesses in Council Bluffs, locally owned, and gave them these amazing sunshine bags.

Inside these bags, a variety of different treats and drinks. But one thing that might stand out the most is a gift card of another local business here in CB they can spend on.

It’s something that makes Dusted Charm’s Sara Burge, honored to give the gift that keeps on giving.

Sara Berge said, “I love all of these small businesses so for us to have this sunshine box, and in turn pay it forward and give back to others is just amazing.”

It’s an impactful event because the pandemic has made it tough for some local small businesses in Council Bluffs.

“Within our community, there are amazing small businesses that need support,” said Berge.

The small businesses in attendance like Rustic Cuts are also humbled to be selected for the sunshine bags.

Kristen Driver, owner of Rustic Cuts said, “Very honored that they thought of us out of all the local businesses that we’re one of them.”

The event at Primrose is just a reminder to do one simple thing on a day-to-day basis.

“Be kind to one another. You have no idea what someone is going through. What might have progressed through their day. So, if there’s anything in the world you can do, just be kind.”

The owners of Rustic Cuts said that they would like to see this become more of a tradition for small businesses every year.

