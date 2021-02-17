CHI Health: Facemasks still needed post-vaccination

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Responding to comments in the community are planning to cease wearing facemasks once vaccinated against COVID-19, CHI Health is planning to discuss the need for continued mask use even after people receive their second dose of the vaccine.

Watch the 2 p.m. livestream here, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

CHI officials say they are “concerned that our seniors will start gathering with family members who may not be vaccinated because they feel it’s safe. People, even when vaccinated, can still be spreaders of the virus.”

The livestream will feature CHI Health-Creighton University Infectious Disease physicians Dr. David Quimby and Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.