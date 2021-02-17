Advertisement

Charges upgraded against Capitol riot suspect from Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Prosecutors have upgraded charges against an Iowa man who led a crowd of insurgents in taunting a police officer up several flights of stairs inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack.

Douglas Jensen has been seen frequently in a video wearing a QAnon shirt and leading an angry mob toward an officer protecting the Capitol. An updated indictment filed in federal court in Washington D.C. now includes dangerous weapons charges to reflect that Jensen carried a knife in his pocket during the attack.

Jensen remains in custody and has a court hearing on Feb. 23.

