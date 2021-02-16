Advertisement

Westside freshman will make Omaha history competing in Nastia Liukin Cup

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lexi Zeiss loves gymnastics, her coach says she’s addicted to it. 30 hours of training a week plus extra workouts with a personal trainer aren’t enough. Lexi practices at home and watches a ton of gymnastics as well, she simply can’t get enough.

Her passion and dedication have put her into a very small class, she is now a senior elite gymnast which means she will compete over the next few months alongside the women who will make up the United States Olympic team this summer. She’s the first female from Omaha to qualify for senior elite and only the second in the state. At 15 years old Lexi is very young compared to those who try to win gold in Toyko, the experience will be extremely valuable as she shoots for the 2024 games in Paris. That’s three years from now and right in her wheelhouse when she’s 18 years old.

Part of this new level of competition will include the Nastia Liukin Cup on February 26th, it will Lexi’s first time on national television. She’s the first gymnast from Nebraska to qualify for the event, she will also be the only freshman in the event as well.

