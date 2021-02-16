Advertisement

Watchdog files lawsuit against group backing Iowa Sen. Ernst

(Jim Lo Scalzo | Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)
By David Pitt
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An election watchdog group has filed a federal lawsuit in Washington claiming the Iowa-based nonprofit organization Iowa Values violated election laws by failing to register as a political committee while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the reelection of Sen. Joni Ernst.

Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group, filed the lawsuit on Friday. The lawsuit asks a federal judge to declare that Iowa Values became a political committee as of June 2019 and order the group to register, file documents, and provide information on fundraising and expenditures.

The lawsuit also seeks a civil penalty against Iowa Values along with court and attorney fee costs.

