Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Best snow day ever!’ for Blizzard the polar bear

There’s nothing like fresh powder
By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (Gray News) – Blizzard the polar bear makes no secret about how much he likes the snow.

It’s plain to see as you watch the 25-year-old smooshing itself into the fresh powder that fell at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in the Seattle area over the weekend.

“Polar bear Blizzard is having the best snow day ever!” a post on the zoo’s Twitter account says.

Blizzard was rescued as an orphaned cub in Churchill, Canada.

Just over a foot of snow fell on SeaTac Airport during the weekend, according to the Seattle Times.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, Lincoln power companies required to implement rotating outages
OPPD, MUD, and NPPD ask customers to reduce energy during cold weather
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday Feb. 14 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster moves to yellow on risk dial
Wind chills could drop as low as -40°
Sunday, Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days - Wind Chill Warning in effect
Omaha Police investigate Kwik Shop robbery

Latest News

This is the picture of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Marshalltown Casey's.
Police seek man in Marshalltown convenience store killing
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
‘Things will likely get worse’: Cold disrupts power in Texas
Random blackouts curtail energy use
Random blackouts curtail energy use
House colors change with the holidays
House colors change with the holidays
Iowa modifies plan to withhold vaccine from counties