Tuesday Feb. 16 COVID-19 update: Douglas County updates hospitalization occupancy

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for more information and resources, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.(Associated Press)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County hospitalizations

According to the Douglas County Health Department update, medical and surgical beds were at 71% with 447 beds available and adult ICU beds are occupied at a 67% rate with 110 beds available.

Vaccination clinics

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents at the following times and locations:

  • TUE/WED – Christ Community Church, located at 404 S. 108th St., clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • WED/FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center, located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • THU/SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue, vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.
  • SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center, located at 702 N. 17th St., vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pottawattamie County

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held Fridays, Feb. 12, 19, and 26 at the Mid-America Center.

County residents ages 65 and older are asked to sign up via the Pottawattamie County vaccination website. Anyone needing assistance can also call the Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 to sign up for an appointment over the phone.

COVID-19: Vaccinating the community

Why do some people have more side effects with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine? How soon will other vaccines hit the market? Why do you still have to wear a mask after you've gotten your shots? Two infectious disease experts join us live to answer these questions and many more.

Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska | Nebraska FAQ | Nebraska timeline | Nebraska Phase 1A tiers | Nebraska Phase 1B tiers || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Get tested
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Test Nebraska (Spanish)
Jazmyn Finney is administered a coronavirus 15-minute rapid test at the student health center...
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Iowa (Spanish)
Coronavirus test
Recent COVID-19 updates
Feb. 15 COVID-19 update
Feb. 14 COVID-19 update
Feb. 13 COVID-19 update
Feb. 12 COVID-19 update
Feb. 11 COVID-19 update
Feb. 10 COVID-19 update
Feb. 9 COVID-19 update

