Thousands of Douglas County residents without power, OPS cancels remote learning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record cold temperatures Tuesday morning are to blame for thousands without power throughout the Omaha-metro area.

OPS cancels remote learning

Omaha Public Schools has canceled remote learning classes due to the rolling power outages from the cold.

UPDATE: Due to rolling power outages from the extreme cold, there will be no remote learning for students today, Feb. 16, 2021. https://t.co/H2ex3ntHsh — Omaha Public Schools (@OmahaPubSchool) February 16, 2021

Thousands of Douglas County residents without power

At 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, the Omaha Public Power District’s outage map showed 31,470 residents in Douglas County without power during this record cold day.

The map also shows nearly 3,000 without power in Sarpy County and 93 in Cass.

OPPD tweeted safety tips for those without power and at about 8 a.m. this morning reported that the Southwest Power Pool has directed more controlled outages to be completed throughout the day.

The next group of controlled outages will last about an hour and impact about 8,000 Douglas County customers.

According to OPPD’s website, many of these outages will happen without warning.

We want our customers to remain safe during controlled outages. Here are some outage tips to follow.



For polar vortex information & FAQs, visit



For outage information, visit

Traffic lights impacted by power outages

Traffic lights are out throughout the Omaha-metro area, including intersections on Dodge Street.

The 6 News First Alert Traffic Team is warning commuters to be cautious.

Lights out on Dodge from ~70th to ~40th. Several fender benders reported from people not paying attention. @wowt6news #FirstAlertTraffic — Clay Ostarly (@ClayOstarly) February 16, 2021

PSA: traffic lights are out across the metro. Please please please be safe. Some cars are blowing through intersections where lights are dark and honestly, they kind of sneak up on you. Be alert and treat these like 4-way stops!! pic.twitter.com/scM7XYMhEt — Emily Dwire (@EmilyDwireTV) February 16, 2021

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office also tweeted that many traffic lights are out in the area.

Commuters are asked to treat all intersections without functioning lights as a 4-way stop.

#TrafficAlert Many traffic signals across Sarpy County are completely out this morning due to power outages. Treat all intersections without functioning lights as a 4-way stop. pic.twitter.com/o07yBHVl5J — Sarpy County Sheriff's Office (@SarpySheriff) February 16, 2021

