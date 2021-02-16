Thousands of Douglas County residents without power, OPS cancels remote learning
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Record cold temperatures Tuesday morning are to blame for thousands without power throughout the Omaha-metro area.
OPS cancels remote learning
Omaha Public Schools has canceled remote learning classes due to the rolling power outages from the cold.
Thousands of Douglas County residents without power
At 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, the Omaha Public Power District’s outage map showed 31,470 residents in Douglas County without power during this record cold day.
The map also shows nearly 3,000 without power in Sarpy County and 93 in Cass.
OPPD tweeted safety tips for those without power and at about 8 a.m. this morning reported that the Southwest Power Pool has directed more controlled outages to be completed throughout the day.
The next group of controlled outages will last about an hour and impact about 8,000 Douglas County customers.
According to OPPD’s website, many of these outages will happen without warning.
Traffic lights impacted by power outages
Traffic lights are out throughout the Omaha-metro area, including intersections on Dodge Street.
The 6 News First Alert Traffic Team is warning commuters to be cautious.
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office also tweeted that many traffic lights are out in the area.
Commuters are asked to treat all intersections without functioning lights as a 4-way stop.
