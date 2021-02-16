The Salvation Army’s warming centers open in bitter cold weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army’s warming centers are ready to accommodate people who need to escape the bitter cold weather like we’re seeing this week.

Todd Andrews with the Salvation Army says it’s tough to predict how busy each of the four locations will be from day-to-day, but they’re open and ready to serve no matter what.

Andrews says each person will go through health protocols, like temperature screenings and health questions. While the warming centers provide a place to stay safe throughout the day, they close after regular business hours.

That’s where other community organizations come into play.

“If people need a shelter overnight, we certainly direct them to and assist them in getting to the shelters that are there for that reason. We have them go to Open Door Mission, we have them go to Siena Francis House where they can find large-scale overnight shelter,” says Andrews.

The Salvation Army also hits the streets every night for its “Night Watch Program” that hands out food, blankets, and warm clothes to people in need.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.