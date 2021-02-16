Record lows shatter Tuesday with the coldest morning in decades

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday morning brought Omaha the coldest temperatures the city has experienced in 25 years. Omaha Eppley Airfield bottomed out at -23˚, breaking the previous daily record of -17˚ set in 1979. Overall, this is the first time Omaha has dropped as low as -23˚ since February 2, 1996.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Omaha was -32˚ in 1884. Though we didn’t break the all-time record, we did manage to make it on the list of the top 12 coldest temperatures.

Our record-breaking began Monday! During the morning hours, the temperature dropped to -15˚at Eppley Airfield - breaking the daily record of -12˚ set in 1936. Just before midnight, the temperature plummeted to -19˚, shattering the record even further. We also broke the daily record COLD high, only rebounding to -3˚ during the afternoon hours.

LINCOLN

Temperatures in Lincoln were several degrees colder than those in Omaha! The Lincoln airport dropped to -31˚ Tuesday morning, shattering the previous daily record of -18˚ set in 1978.

Something to note – today was only the second time Lincoln has fallen into the -30s in recorded history! Weather records have been kept in Lincoln since 1887. The coldest temperature on record for Lincoln is -33˚ set on January 12, 1974.

NORFOLK

Temperatures also dropped down to -31˚ in Norfolk, breaking the daily record of -22˚ set in 1936. This is the coldest Norfolk has been in almost 100 years! On January 5, 1934, Norfolk dropped to -32˚. The coldest temperature on record for Norfolk is -39˚ set on January 12, 1912.

STRETCH OF BRUTAL TEMPERATURES

The record for the longest stretch of 0˚ or colder temperatures in Omaha lasted 7 days, back in December of 1983. Thankfully, we won’t be *that* cold for *that* long.

Omaha Eppley Airfield dropped to 0˚ just before 7 PM Saturday evening. As of Noon Tuesday, Omaha has officially stayed at or below zero for 65 hours. Thankfully, we’re on track to warm back into the single digits ABOVE zero this afternoon!

