Police seek man in Marshalltown convenience store killing

This is the picture of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Marshalltown Casey's.
This is the picture of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Marshalltown Casey's.(source: Marshalltown Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) - Police in central Iowa are seeking a suspect in the early-morning shooting death of a man working at a Marshalltown convenience store.

Marshalltown police say the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Monday inside a Casey’s convenience store on Third Avenue. Officers called to the store found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who later died.

He was identified as Michael Ray West, a 48-year-old Marshalltown resident who was working at the store. Police have not publicly identified a suspect, but do have surveillance video from the store showing a person in sunglasses and a black hooded jacket brandishing a gun as he walks through the store’s entrance.

