One person killed, one in custody after pork plant stabbing

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) - One person was killed and another person was in custody after a stabbing at a northern Iowa pork processing plant.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says Wright County deputies were called at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday to the Prestage Foods plant near Eagle Grove for a report of a stabbing.

Deputies found a dead person in an employee locker room and then identified a suspect, who was taken into custody. An investigation found the victim and suspect knew each other. The names of those involved were not immediately released.

