One person killed, one in custody after pork plant stabbing

The Wright County Sheriff's Office received a report about a stabbing incident at the plant, located at 3813 Highway 17 at about 5:42 a.m.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a stabbing incident at the plant, located at 3813 Highway 17 at about 5:42 a.m.(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) - One person was killed and another person was in custody after a stabbing at a northern Iowa pork processing plant.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says Wright County deputies were called at 5:42 a.m. Tuesday to the Prestage Foods plant near Eagle Grove for a report of a stabbing.

Deputies found a dead person in an employee locker room and then identified a suspect, who was taken into custody. An investigation found the victim and suspect knew each other. The names of those involved were not immediately released.

