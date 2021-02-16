Nebraska volunteer organization helps health departments with vaccinations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As vaccinations are rolling out and ramping up, local health departments are being bolstered by a number of volunteer organizations.

Pam Denney is a retired nurse. A job she held for more than 50 years.

“I retired from being an active nurse in 2018,” said Pam.

But once a nurse, always a nurse. These days you’ll find Pam on the frontlines of the pandemic response volunteering with the Eastern Nebraska Medical Reserve Corps.

“We help with anything and everything from first aid services, to shelter support, to now COVID activities,” said Megan Wade.

The coordinator of the Eastern Nebraska MRC, Megan Wade, says the public health non-profit is currently working with three area health departments. Sarpy/Cass, Douglas County, and Three Rivers.

MRC volunteers help with contact tracing, logistics, and mask distribution. But now, as counties continue to vaccinate more people in Phase 1B, their work has been critical at the vaccine clinics.

“For the health departments, there’s no way they have the staff to administer all the vaccines,” said Pam.

Pam says the clinics are much different from her hectic days in the emergency room.

”It’s a nice pace where if people have questions and concerns, you can spend time with them as you give the injection and answer questions for them and make them feel more secure as they leave,” said Pam.

Megan Wade says as time goes on, she is constantly encouraged by the number of dedicated people wanting to volunteer their time with the MRC.

“The last 2 months we’ve received more than 140 applications. Our unit is looking at 185, it’s been amazing, an amazing response,” said Megan.

The applications come from people in every profession, every background and they’re always looking for more volunteers.

