Krispy Kreme offers out-of-this-world doughnut to celebrate Mars rover landing

(CNN) – In celebration of NASA’s Mars rover landing on Thursday, Krispy Kreme is offering a special edition doughnut.

The chocolate cream-filled doughnut is dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs to make it resemble the red planet.

If you were one of the people who submitted your name during NASA’s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign, you get the special edition doughnut for free.

Just bring your NASA boarding pass to Krispy Kreme as proof.

More than 11 million names were submitted in the contest.

ONE DAY ONLY, 2/18, grab your own piece of the Red Planet to celebrate @NASAJPL Perseverance Rover touching down on Mars!🍩🚀 This treat will be out of this world! #CountdownToMars #krispykreme



Available 2/18 only. Participating US & CAN shops. All info- https://t.co/X6CmmGTJgx pic.twitter.com/z0XZSLwRaB — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) February 16, 2021

The new Mars rover touches down on Thursday. The last rover mission was Curiosity in 2012.

Krispy Kreme says the best way to celebrate is with an amazing new doughnut discovery right here on earth.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.