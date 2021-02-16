Advertisement

Iowa modifies plan to withhold vaccine from counties

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa health officials have modified a decision to withhold COVID-19 vaccines from some counties that were reported as not having used up to 80% of their allocation last week.

The Iowa Department of Public Health informed five counties on Friday that it would withhold this week’s allotment of the vaccine. The decision drew criticism from several county health administrators.

PREVIOUSLY: Iowa backtracks on plan to withhold vaccine from counties

The Des Moines Register reports that as of Monday, state public health officials say the counties will be getting their allotment of vaccines this week after the counties and the state worked out a way to keep all existing appointments and fulfill the expected vaccine shipments.

