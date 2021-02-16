Iowa deputies seize 2lbs of cocaine during traffic stop

PERRY, Iowa (AP) - Law enforcement officials in central Iowa say they’ve arrested a Minnesota man after finding 2 pounds of cocaine in his car during a traffic stop.

Television station KCCI reports that the stop happened Thursday on Interstate 80 in Dallas County. The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Eddie Ponce, of Maplewood, Minnesota, was stopped on suspicion of speeding.

Court records show a drug-sniffing police dog later alerted to drugs inside the car, and officers say they found cocaine, marijuana, and $4,000 in cash inside the vehicle.

Ponce now faces several drug-related charged and is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 22.

