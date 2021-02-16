Advertisement

Hasbro scraps Gina Carano ‘Mandalorian’ action figures

Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.
Hasbro has scrapped plans to make more Cara Dune action figures.(Source: Hasbro via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gina Carano being fired from “The Mandalorian” is also bringing an end to her Cara Dune action figures.

The Disney+ Star Wars toys were popular, selling out shortly after they were released last year.

Now, toy maker Hasbro has scrapped plans to make any more of the action figures.

Carano’s character on “The Mandalorian” was an instant fan favorite, but the mixed martial artist-turned-actress was fired last Wednesday over social media posts which many considered offensive.

Carano has refused to apologize and plans to develop a movie project with the help of conservative website The Daily Wire.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Public Power District extends rotating outage warnings
OPPD, MUD, and NPPD ask customers to reduce energy during cold weather
‘I turned my back’: Maintenance employee accidentally sets fire to south Omaha complex
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday Feb. 15 COVID-19 update: More in Douglas, Sarpy, Cass counties can schedule vaccines Tuesday
Omaha residents, business owners worry about frozen water pipes, furnace issues

Latest News

Six Texas family members were hospitalized after using a charcoal grill to heat their apartment.
6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
Girl hurt in crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid awake
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has experienced a burst of popularity recently.
Cost of a single Bitcoin exceeds $50,000 for first time
Parades and parties on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) and the days leading up to the annual...
Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street