David’s Evening Forecast - Back above zero! Warmer temperatures on the way

By David Koeller
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday began with record-breaking temperatures and dangerously low wind chills. Omaha experienced its coldest temperature in 25 years, with a morning low of -23°. Lincoln dropped into the -30s for the second time in recorded history! Though winds weren’t very strong, wind chills did briefly drop to -40° in spots. Daily lows were shattered at all three climate locations: Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk.

Record cold start to Tuesday!
Record cold start to Tuesday!(WOWT)

More details on our record-breaking morning can be found here.

Thankfully by the afternoon, sunshine and dry air warmed us back above zero for the first time since Saturday evening! Omaha Eppley Airfield recorded 67 hours at or below 0°.

Temperatures will dip below zero once again tonight, but clouds will keep us from getting even close to Tuesday morning’s lows. The forecast low for Omaha is -2°.

Hour by hour forecast - Tuesday
Hour by hour forecast - Tuesday(WOWT)

We’ll start Wednesday with more clouds around and the chance for scattered flurries. Temperatures will warm into the teens by the afternoon, before dropping near 0° overnight.

More sunshine returns for Thursday, with temperatures continuing to rise! Highs in the upper-teens likely Thursday, with lower-20s on tap by Friday.

We’ll warm near freezing by the weekend, but a chance for wintry mix returns Sunday. This will only serve as a minor speed bump, before highs near 40° move in for the next workweek!

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

