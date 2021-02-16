Dangerous record breaking cold to start this First Alert Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After breaking a record low and record cold high on Monday, we’re starting Tuesday with a record low once again. We have fallen to -20° as of 5am and still have room to drop.

records (WOWT)

Wind chills as cold as -45° are possible early this morning before warming a bit into the afternoon. Highs will try to get to zero degrees but likely fall just short yet again.

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Warmer days are in store with some highs that finally get above zero starting Wednesday. A few flurries are possible Wednesday morning as well but nothing significant is likely.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

By Friday high temps are likely to reach the 20s with 30s on the way by the weekend. Steady improvement is likely next week as well. Get the detailed 10 day forecast here so track the warmth as it returns.

