“We can confirm that Creighton’s Office of Equity and Inclusion has received reports of sexual assault committed by a student in a residential hall on campus. While the reports were made Thursday, Feb. 11, we can confirm that the incidents date back to August 2020. The University moved swiftly to remove that student from campus on Friday, Feb. 12 and the student has been barred from returning to campus grounds until further notice. The Office of Equity and Inclusion is in the process of investigating these incidents. Consistent with Creighton’s privacy policies, we cannot provide details of that confidential investigation.

As a Catholic and Jesuit university that takes its responsibility of addressing issues of sexual violence seriously, Creighton remains committed to providing support to individuals who experience an incident of sexual violence.”