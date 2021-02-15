Tripoli senior community winning hearts with Valentine’s Day advice

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many of us are still planning a special activity this weekend for Valentine’s day and it’s certainly easier for some than others.

But think about those living at a nursing home who may need a little extra care and attention to keep their spirits up during the holidays - it’s not an easy feat, but Jordan Bond is managing it with creativity.

Bond is the Activities Director for Tripoli Nursing & Rehab in Tripoli, Iowa. She helped residents celebrate Love Week by sharing their Valentine’s Day advice.

“I saw something cool on Pinterest and thought we’d go with it.” said Bond who admitted the pandemic has been tough on everyone there. As case numbers went up, visitation had to come to a halt to ensure everyone was as safe as possible.

So when she grabbed a white board, wrote the resident’s quotes down, snapped a pic and posted it their facebook page, never in a million years did she think it would turn into an internet sensation.

“That’s why I do post so much to Facebook to show the family and the friends...you know...this is what we’re doing.” she explained.

But between the gentle and kind words of residents like Ila and Richard whose advice is to “Get along together” and “be good to your wife” or wise words from Al whose advice is simply “beer” - the social media world quickly got a hold of the photos and fell in love.

Thousands of likes, shares and comments started pouring in under photos and one from Ms. Barb, a 73-year-old resident, is already going viral. Her hilarious quote for Valentine’s Day was “Let his mother have him.”

But underneath the jokes and jeers is a meaningful lesson about the importance of keeping our older loved ones engaged, especially during a period of intense isolation.

Dr. William Fitzgibbons of Skyline Medical Center in Elkhorn said “any kind of cognitive work, even if its online board games any kid of interaction with friends and relatives is helpful.”

Fitzgibbons, a family medicine doctor says relatives should be encouraged to stay in contact. A quick facetime call or a card could make all the difference.

”Around 65 is when folks really need to be putting a premium on reading or exercise in groups.” he said.

It not only gives them something to concentrate on but reminds them they’re loved, while positively contributing to their overall health and well being.

“We stretch our bodies every morning and we have a coffee club because if they were out in the real world they’d be having coffee with their friends.” Bond shared. She also hosted a candle light dinner, valentine’s day party and a host of other holiday activities for the residents.

Bond said Tripoli Nursing & Rehab is a small, close-knit community and the staff and residents are extremely close. She’s been reading them the feedback and reactions from social media from their photos and she says they love it.

