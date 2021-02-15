Advertisement

Record breaking cold continues into Tuesday

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If it’s going to be this cold, it might as well go down in the record books. Records fell in several locations this morning.

Omaha dropped to -15 degrees this morning. That breaks the old record of -12 degrees set back in 1936. Lincoln also set a new record this morning of -16. The old record was -11 in 1978.

We may also break the record lowest high temperature in spots today. Omaha’s record stands at -1, but we’re forecasting a high of only -4. At this time, we’re looking to smash the record low for Tuesday morning. The standing record is -17, and our going forecast is -27.

If we were to hit our forecast low of -27, it would tie the 2nd coldest temperature on record for Omaha. The last time we were this cold was in January of 1912. The coldest temperature on record ever for Omaha is -32. Which was set January of 1884. There are some indications we could flirt with this record in isolated spots tomorrow morning. Another record that could fall Tuesday morning would be the coldest February temperature on record of -26.

As it stands right now, February 2021 is the 2nd coldest on record. The average temperature for the month is less than 10 degrees. The coldest was 1936 with an average temperature of 6.5 degrees. The good news is we’re in the worst of it now, and should “warm” up a bit later this week.

