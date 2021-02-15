Advertisement

Omaha leaders sign “I Choose Love” creed

By Alex McLoon
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A sacred heart graduate gathered Omaha’s leaders to rebuild trust between the government and our community.

Here at the police headquarters, sacred heart graduate Les Harrison brought local leaders in an effort to address polarization.

Gov. Ricketts and Omaha’s police and fire chiefs met Harrison to sign the “I Choose Love” creed.

Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says law enforcement has become a part of a political polarization following George Floyd’s death.

He and Chief Dan Olsen along with the governor committed to embracing community healing.

“We want to be part of the crowd to say that is wrong ... we have work to do,” said Schmaderer.

Gov. Ricketts is the first governor to sign the creed. This campaign plans to visit all 50 states to engage with other state leaders.

The “I Choose Love” campaign aims to keep bringing community and law enforcement together through sports camps this summer.

