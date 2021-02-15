Omaha council, school board members call for COVID-19 vaccine priority for teachers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two members of the City Council sent a letter in conjunction with two local school board members calling for the Douglas County Health Department to prioritize teachers and school staff for discretionary COVID-19 vaccine doses.

“Other health districts across Nebraska have been setting aside doses for school employees for the past few weeks,” the letter states.

Councilmembers Brinker Harding and Aimee Melton signed the letter along with Spencer Head and Mike Kennedy, school members from Omaha Public Schools and Millard Public Schools, respectively. Harding and Melton recently proposed an amendment to raise the children’s age limit on the city’s facemask ordinance and have previously voted against the mask ordinance.

The letter comes days after the Nebraska State Educators Association sent a similar request to Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The governor has stated several times that he is requiring local health districts to use 90% of their COVID-19 vaccine allocations for those ages 65 and older but can distribute the remaining 10% at their discretion.

Following the Phase 1B priority grid set up by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Douglas County initially prioritized first-responders, then moved to include utility workers eligible for any leftover doses from vaccination clinics.

