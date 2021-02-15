Omaha, Lincoln power companies required to implement rotating outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District tweeted Monday that it had been ordered to implement rolling outages, advising “power should be out for about an hour total.”

Omaha Public Power District’s outage portal on its website was down early Monday afternoon, but an OPPD board member tweeted at 1:26 p.m. that all but 2,000 Bellevue customers should be restored.

Check that. One circuit in Bellevue hasn't closed yet. They're working on it. Roughly 2,000 customers impacted. — Craig Moody (@craigmoody) February 15, 2021

OPPD, the Metropolitan Utilities District, and Nebraska Public Power District asked customers to voluntarily reduce electricity usage starting overnight Sunday and continuing through Tuesday as dangerously cold weather descended on the region.

“We were very recently directed by the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) to implement coordinated, planned outages,” the @OPPDCares tweet reply states.

SPP declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3, which means utilities across the SPP region have been instructed to begin rotating planned outages because there is not enough power available to keep up with customer demand.

After declaring an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 at 10:08 a.m. this morning, and after exhausting all other options to ensure the continued reliability of the regional grid, SPP is directing member utilities to implement controlled interruptions of service effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/I6DY8B5Rvn — Southwest Power Pool (@SPPorg) February 15, 2021

Rotating planned outages are typically limited to 30 to 60 minutes — but may last longer — before being rotated to another location.

The same requirement fell on the Lincoln Electric System, which said Monday it would start rotating planned power outages due to “an unprecedented energy demand.”

Rotating planned outages are controlled, temporary interruptions of electrical service implemented by utilities when it is necessary for SPP to reduce demand on the system. This type of demand reduction is only used as a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric grid,” LES said in a release.

“Due to an unprecedented energy demand during record low temperatures, the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), Lincoln Electric System’s regional reliability coordinator, has notified utilities within its regional footprint that energy curtailments are required.

Outages in Lincoln are currently paused, but LES warns that the situation is fluid and the need to begin rotating outages again could arise.

This is a fluid situation. Rotating planned outages – also known as rolling blackouts – began at 12:10 PM today. Right now planned outages are paused, but we are asking customers to be prepared. Any customers with medical devices should charge those if outages start up again. — Lincoln Electric Sys (@LESupdates) February 15, 2021

