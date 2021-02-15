Kelly signs state of emergency as frigid cold grips Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas is under a state of emergency declaration as frigid temperatures and life-threatening wind chills grip the state.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued the order Sunday. The extreme cold endangers people and puts stress on utility and natural gas providers, who have asked residents to conserve energy.

The disaster declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to help respond in affected counties. Authorities are pleading with residents to stay home.

Forecasters said temperatures on Monday will struggle to reach zero in many areas, and overnight wind chills could drop as low as minus 30. The record-setting cold is forecast to last through Tuesday.

