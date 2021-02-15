Advertisement

Kansas struggles to fix vaccine reporting issues

(KWCH)
By Heather Hollingsworth
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MISSION, Kan. (AP) - Kansas is working to fix its troubled system for sending vaccine data to the federal government. It says glitches caused about 100,000 doses that were given to not be shown as administered.

The state’s vaccination rate has consistently ranked as among the lowest in the country. State data shows that as of Friday, 9.4% of the state’s population had been vaccinated, with 273,428 people receiving at least the first of two required doses.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows the state administering only 60.2% of the 581,975 doses it says the state has received. The state, however, puts the figure at 63.8% and says it has received 572,275 doses.

