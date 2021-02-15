Advertisement

Iowa-based Pizza Ranch expanded in 2020 despite pandemic

(Nick Nelson)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (AP) - Iowa-based Pizza Ranch, known for its buffet of pizza, chicken, and other offerings, expanded last year, even as the coronavirus pandemic hit the restaurant industry harder than most.

Pizza Ranch, based in Orange City, has over 200 locations in 14 states. Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Achterhoff tells the Sioux City Journal that the chain added five new locations last year and has six or seven more openings slated for this year.

Even with the expansion, Achterhoff acknowledged that the past year has been challenging for Pizza Ranch, noting the chain weathered it by becoming more reliant on carryout and deliveries in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPPD, MUD, and NPPD ask customers to reduce energy during cold weather
Omaha, Lincoln power companies required to implement rotating outages
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday Feb. 14 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster moves to yellow on risk dial
Wind chills could drop as low as -40°
Sunday, Monday & Tuesday are First Alert Days - Wind Chill Warning in effect
Omaha Police investigate Kwik Shop robbery

Latest News

Kansas’ 4 state-owned casinos say revenue down 28% in 2020
Kansas struggles to fix vaccine reporting issues
Kelly signs state of emergency as frigid cold grips Kansas
Iowa backtracks on plan to withhold vaccine from counties
Nearly 5 dozen Omaha youth inmates moved when heat goes out