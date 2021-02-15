Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY continues through Tuesday: Dangerous cold with incredibly low wind chills

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re waking up to record breaking cold Monday morning with air temperatures in the double digits below zero and wind chills as cold as -40° at times. A Wind Chill Warning is in place all day to account for this on this FIRST ALERT DAY.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Afternoon highs only reach the single digits below zero Monday afternoon and wind chills will stay in the double digits. We’ll likely break a record for the coldest high on this date. Unfortunately the coldest night of this stretch is still on the way tonight as we are likely to absolutely crush a record low for Tuesday morning.

Record Cold
Record Cold(WOWT)

A low of -25° Tuesday morning with a very light north wind could send wind chills as low as -45° at times Tuesday morning. Frostbite could set in in as little as 10 minutes in weather like that. Therefore the Wind Chill Warning will continue through Tuesday at Noon.

Wind Chill Warning
Wind Chill Warning(WOWT)

A low of -25° would give us a top ten coldest morning on record in Omaha as well. We likely will struggle to top 0 degrees once again Tuesday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Thankfully we start to warm up Wednesday and toward the end of the week. Highs will get close to 30 by the weekend and likely close to 40 degrees by early next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

