Council Bluffs homeowner paints house for every holiday to brighten pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is making his neighbors smile with his creative house decorations.

He says it’s a new tradition, but one that is here to stay.

It’s nearly impossible to miss as you turn onto north 8th St. in Council Bluffs. The bright pink home peeking out from behind the trees.

The unique motif causing quite the stir on social media, making people wonder...who’s behind it all.

“I guess the snow really brings it out.”

It’s Mark Ratashak.

Normally his home is white and blends in with his neighbors.

“Painted a couple of shelves black for my wife and stuff. I decided Halloween is coming, I’ll paint one side of the house black for decorations, and ended up painting the whole house. She was still on me about painting it the right color, so then I went to Thanksgiving and Christmas, here we are at Valentine’s Day,” said Ratashak.

His wife is a fan of this design choice, the brown and gold for Thanksgiving and orange and black for Halloween...not so much.

Ratashak thought of it all. The house is decked out all the way from the fence to the pink gutters, and even the tree next door is home to some hearts.

“We had a few decorations blow off with Halloween and stuff so we had to get a little more prepared for it and stuff for the weather-wise, a lot of the stuff getting blown around and moved around and stuff,” said Ratashak.

How quickly and dramatically the home changes has some online commenters scratching their heads - wondering if it’s a mood paint that changes with the season, or a special kind of siding that transforms for the holidays.

The real answer is…

“I paint it in the night, like two hours, and the next day it’s all changed.”

He also has 40 years of painting professionally under his tool belt.

Ratashak’s neighbors don’t seem to mind his holiday home and now it’s becoming quite the destination spot.

“They even drive from other towns, like Omaha or whatever just to see it,” said Ratashak.

Online photos of the home have been viewed almost 63,000 times.

People sharing how much they love it, it’s what they needed to see during these challenging times. One person even commenting, “If their future husband doesn’t do this for them, it just won’t work.”

While Ratashak never intended for his home to thrust him into the spotlight - this is a new tradition he’ll be sure to keep up.

“You know if it’s this house or the next house, I think this is something I’ll do for the rest of my life.”

For everyone wondering what’s on tap for St Patrick’s Day and Easter, Ratashak has few ideas up his sleeve.

With warmer temperatures on the way this weekend, Ratashak plans to paint Friday or Saturday.

