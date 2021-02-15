Advertisement

Bitter cold temperatures expected across central U.S.

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Bitter cold temperatures and dangerous wind chill levels are expected across much of the central United States at the start of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued wind chill warnings for Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri at least through Monday because a blast of arctic air will dominate the weather in the region. Several inches of snow is also expected to fall across much of Kansas and Missouri Monday.

Forecasters warn that wind chill levels could fall below -40 degrees in parts of Nebraska and Iowa on Monday morning, creating concerns about frostbite and hypothermia for anyone out in the cold for long periods.

