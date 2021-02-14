Advertisement

Planning, staffing cited amid Iowa’s vaccination struggles

By David Pitt
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Public health experts say Iowa’s lagging ability to broadly deliver coronavirus vaccines to people is due to inadequate preparation, confusing communication, and a lack of staff and resources at local agencies.

Iowa has hovered for weeks near the bottom among all U.S. states in its ability to deliver coronavirus vaccine to people. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says some counties have had to cancel vaccination clinics due to bad weather and others with the unused vaccine will get additional help with contract nurses.

She’s been criticized for not having a statewide registration and call center established. Reynolds announced this week she’s contracted with Microsoft for the statewide registration and appointment system. The state on Friday delayed plans to award a private call center contract.

