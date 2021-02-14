Omaha Police investigate Kwik Shop robbery
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police are investigating a robbery at a Kwik Shop on Saturday night.
Officers went to the Kwik Shop convenience store on North 204th Street on a robbery report.
An employee told police that a man went into the store, showed off a gun, and demanded money.
The gunman is described as a man in his 20s, wearing a dark coat over a white hooded sweatshirt, light-colored sweatpants, a stocking cap and mask.
The man left after taking money.
