Huskers end Big Ten 26-game losing streak, beat Penn State

Source: AP
By Rex Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WOWT) - After more than a full calendar year, the Nebraska men’s basketball team beat a Big Ten opponent on Sunday when they took down Penn State on the road by a final of 62-61.

The last time the Huskers beat a B1G opponent was when they beat the Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 7, 2020.

The weight has been lifted off the program’s figurative shoulders.

Big Red put together a complete game against PSU.

The game was tied at 35 at the half, and then Nebraska came out and started the second half with two and-one plays. The first one was a Dalano Banton alley-oop to Trey McGowens that was executed perfectly.

NU would build an 11-point lead in the second half, but things tightened up when they went a stretch of about eight minutes without scoring.

Penn State took a one-point lead when Dalano Banton fouled PSU’s Myreon Jones as he drained a three pointer and then made the extra free throw.

The Cornhuskers finally got the lid off the basket when Teddy Allen scored to put his team back up by one with 12 seconds left.

Defense held and picked up a steal on a great play by Derrick Walker.

He was fouled with 1.6 seconds on the clock and Nebraska got the ball in effectively to run out the clock and end the streak.

Teddy Allen, who led Big Red with 14 points, went sprinting off the floor with his hands in the air as the buzzer sounded.

The win moved Nebraska to 5-12 overall this season.

