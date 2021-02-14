Florists adapt to a freezing cold Valentine’s Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Florists like Stems and Piccolo’s hired drivers and rearranged their stores to avoid freezing temperatures.

Any amateur gardener knows it only takes a matter of minutes unit the cold zaps away any kind of plant.

Piccolo’s hired 26 contract drivers to help deliver arrangements leading up to Valentine’s Day. They also moved plants away from the front doors.

Both stores tell 6 News they’ve met demands this year. But this winter was unlike any season they’ve faced in recent memory.

“It takes us longer. We have to double wrap everything to be safe. And it’s really hard on the drivers to get from the car to the house. Waiting at the door. Sloshing through the snow and the cold, it definitely slows things down,” said Frank Piccolo from Piccolo’s Florist.

Icy conditions also kept some florists from receiving their shipments outside the city. Most flowers were still available this week.

It’s not too late to do any last minute shopping. Both stores are open tomorrow.

