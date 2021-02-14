Advertisement

Egypt: Archaeologists unearth ancient beer factory in Abydos

(KCRG)
By Samy Magdy
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAIRO (AP) - An Egyptian antiquities official says archaeologists have unearthed what could be the world’s oldest known beer factory at one of the most prominent archaeological sites of ancient Egypt.

The factory was found in Abydos, an ancient burial ground located in the desert west of the Nile River, over 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Cairo. It apparently dates back to the region of King Narmer, who is widely known for his unification of ancient Egypt at the beginning of the First Dynastic Period (3150 B.C.- 2613 B.C.).

Egypt has announced dozens of ancient discoveries in the past couple of years in hope of attracting more tourists.

